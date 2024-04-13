The Rock and Judgment Day member have heartfelt interaction at WWE WrestleMania

WWE has shared a heartwarming moment between The Rock and a member of The Judgment Day at WrestleMania XL this past weekend in Philadelphia.

Drew McIntyre battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the first match of Night 2 of WrestleMania. CM Punk was on commentary for the match, and McIntyre decided to taunt the controversial star after winning the title. However, CM Punk responded by bashing McIntyre over the head with his cast and Damian Priest took the opportunity to finally cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The Archer of Infamy rushed down to the ring and informed the referee that he was officially cashing in. The Judgment Day member planted Drew McIntyre with South of Heaven for the pinfall victory and is the new World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE shared a video of The Brahma Bull congratulating Priest backstage and saying that he was proud of him. You can check out the heartwarming interaction in the video below.

Former WWE writer concerned about The Rock taking a break from the company

The Rock interrupted Cody Rhodes this past Monday night on WWE RAW and stated that he has to go away for a while. However, The Final Boss added that he will be coming after The American Nightmare when he returns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Vince Russo noted that the company has been getting huge numbers by relying on The Rock. However, the wrestling veteran predicted the ratings for WWE RAW will go down now that The People's Champion isn't around anymore.

"Riding the wave into WrestleMania, they rode one big match. And not only did they ride one big match, they rode one big match on the back of The Rock. And you know last night, the rating was 2.3 million, which is huge. But again, you guys have to understand, I know what I am talking about and I said if they don't deliver a good show with that huge audience, we're going to be right back where we are and I can almost guarantee you we're back below 2 million people next Monday," said Russo. [From 06:30 - onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Jey Uso won a Fatal 4-Way match this past Monday night on WWE RAW to become the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Only time will tell if Damian Priest will be able to defeat Main Event Jey in his first title defense.

