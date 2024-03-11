The Rock launches major project outside of WWE

The Rock has launched a new product outside of WWE. He made the announcement today on social media following his explosive appearance on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night.

The Great One will be teaming up with Roman Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a high-stakes tag team match. If Reigns and The Rock lose, then The Bloodline will be barred from ring-side and cannot interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Rhodes and Reigns during Night 2. However, if The Bloodline wins the tag team match, then the heel faction will be allowed to get involved in the title match.

Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW, The Brahma Bull took to social media to announce the launch of a new product. He announced a new line of skincare products as seen in his post below.

"Welcome to our world of @papatui_ 🧼🧴🚿 My goal was to create sophisticated scents for all Papa products - we collaborated with the world’s leading fragrance house - Firmenich - and enlisted master perfumer, Frank Volke (creator of Santal 33) to help create Papas iconic scents. High quality + sophisticated scents, but you won’t pay sophisticated prices. Every Papa product is under $10bucks. Thank you @harpersbazaarus - hyped you love the Papa line up," he wrote.

Former WWE star praises The Rock

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page has commented on The Rock's return to the company and noted that the veteran has become the biggest star on the planet.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, DDP praised The Great One following his return to the promotion. He said that the 51-year-old will always be a wrestler despite his success in Hollywood and he is incredibly proud of him.

"I think The Rock is his own animal. I don't think anybody is any prouder of him than me because he's the biggest star in the world. He's one of us. He'll always be one of us, and this has proven that he's still one of us, yet he's still the biggest star in the world. Like I said, how they finagle it [Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns' storyline with Cody Rhodes], how they work it through, I don't know, but I know that, for my money, I'm betting on the Rhodes kid." [2:37 – 3:21]

You can check out DDP's comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock in the face this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown to gain some retribution for being on the receiving end, not too long ago. It will be interesting to see how the 51-year-old gets revenge in the weeks ahead on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

