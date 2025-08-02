The Rock making surprise WWE return at SummerSlam would be a mistake, says veteran; reason explained (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam is expected to be one of the biggest shows of the year. The Biggest Party of the Summer will last for two days as the first-ever two-night SummerSlam is sure to deliver some shocks and surprises. The card for the PLE is filled with exciting matches, with one WrestleMania rematch also on the card.

Ad

Cody Rhodes is challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a rematch from WrestleMania 41, and many fans are expecting The Rock to be involved in the event. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that keeping The Great One's return a surprise will be a mistake.

The Rock hasn't been advertised for the event with the go-home episode of SmackDown already in the history books. Russo was speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, and said it's really stupid on WWE's part if The Rock is returning at the show without it being announced.

Ad

Trending

"If Rock shows up without them promoting it, like, come on. Like really, bro. Like, I think that would be so stupid on their part, man. If The Rock is going to be on your show, you've got to promote it," Russo said. [22:58 onwards]

Ad

The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE television since he showed up at Elimination Chamber and aligned forces with John Cena. Many expected further appearances from The Great One, but he never appeared in any storylines, leading to many believing that the alliance between the two wrestlers turned movie stars, had quietly been dropped.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE