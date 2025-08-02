  • home icon
The Rock making surprise WWE return at SummerSlam would be a mistake, says veteran; reason explained (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 02, 2025 08:39 GMT
The Rock might return at SummerSlam? (Image via WWE.com)

WWE SummerSlam is expected to be one of the biggest shows of the year. The Biggest Party of the Summer will last for two days as the first-ever two-night SummerSlam is sure to deliver some shocks and surprises. The card for the PLE is filled with exciting matches, with one WrestleMania rematch also on the card.

Cody Rhodes is challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a rematch from WrestleMania 41, and many fans are expecting The Rock to be involved in the event. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that keeping The Great One's return a surprise will be a mistake.

The Rock hasn't been advertised for the event with the go-home episode of SmackDown already in the history books. Russo was speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, and said it's really stupid on WWE's part if The Rock is returning at the show without it being announced.

"If Rock shows up without them promoting it, like, come on. Like really, bro. Like, I think that would be so stupid on their part, man. If The Rock is going to be on your show, you've got to promote it," Russo said. [22:58 onwards]
The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE television since he showed up at Elimination Chamber and aligned forces with John Cena. Many expected further appearances from The Great One, but he never appeared in any storylines, leading to many believing that the alliance between the two wrestlers turned movie stars, had quietly been dropped.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
