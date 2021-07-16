The Rock reacts to Vince McMahon's message

Former WWE champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reacted to Vince McMahon's post on Twitter. Vince posted a video welcoming fans back as they are set to return starting on the 16th of July episode of Smackdown.

Various former and current WWE superstars reacted to his message and expressed their excitement for the return of fans including The Rock. He stated the importance of a live audience in the industry and congratulated Vince on the milestone.

"Congratulations Vince and @wwe Universe on this big milestone. A live audience is and will always be the backbone of the pro wrestling industry. It’s what fuels our mana and I know what this means to all the wrestlers. Welcome back and as I always say, 'move the crowd'" , The Rock tweeted.

Update on The Rock's WWE return

Based on recent reports, it is widely speculated that The Rock will return to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania for the Universal Championship. However, nothing is set in stone as of now. A recent backstage report on Jimmy Uso not being fined or suspended due to his involvement in The Rock storyline going forward is an indicator that The Great one could make a comeback to the ring.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Triple H also suggested that The Rock could return to the WWE if presented with the right opportunity. He last wrestled in a WWE ring at Wrestlemania 32 in 2016. With crowds coming back, WWE will be looking forward to pulling out all the stops in bringing the big names back.

