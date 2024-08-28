The Rock could reignite his rivalry with massive WWE legend in 2025, says analyst

The Rock has been absent from WWE since the RAW After WrestleMania 40. A WWE analyst recently wondered whether The Final Boss could return to reignite his rivalry with a massive legend.

The superstar in question is none other than John Cena. The Leader of the Cenation will retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. He will make 30+ appearances next year during his retirement tour, during which he is expected to square off against some of the company's biggest stars. Analyst Sam Roberts recently wondered if the 16-time world champion would feud with The Rock again before hanging up his boots.

Cena and Rock had a heated feud between 2011 and 2013. The two exchanged victories at WrestleMania 28 and 29. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts recalled how that rivalry started with the Leader of the Cenation making remarks about The Rock leaving the Stamford-based company to make movies:

"I'm not saying it will happen, but look, I mean, ultimately, both once in a lifetime and twice in a lifetime, WrestleMania 28 and 29, John Cena vs. The Rock was really started and the bubbling happened when John Cena went out in the press and talked about The Rock going away to make movies and besmirched the name of The Great One, of The Final Boss. John Cena is coming back to the WWE in 2025. I think he said whatever it was 30-35 dates, somewhere in between, maybe 32-33 dates throughout 2025 starting at the very beginning of the year. We know he's gonna be in the Rumble or wrestling at the Rumble. I would imagine in the Royal Rumble match," he said.

The 40-year-old then wondered if Cena's recent comments about Roman Reigns being the greatest superstar of all time, with The Rock coming second, could lead to the rekindling of The Final Boss' rivalry with the Leader of the Cenation in 2025:

"I would believe The Rock would be back in the WWE at some point in 2025. I would imagine the first quarter as we build towards WrestleMania. Maybe more in 2025 depending on what business is doing in the WWE and who's doing what. If everything counts, and we know everything counts, I wonder what The Final Boss would think depending on what his relationship is like with Roman Reigns of John Cena putting him at number two and is this real-life conversation something that could spill into WWE world. I'm not saying it definitely will, I'm not even saying probably. I'm just saying what if?" [22:33 - 24:00]

The Rock and John Cena had a confrontation at WWE WrestleMania 40

After turning heel earlier this year, The Rock embarked on a journey to make Cody Rhodes' life a living hell. On night two of WrestleMania 40, The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Bloodline Rules Match. The fight witnessed interference from several superstars, including John Cena and The Rock.

The Final Boss confronted the Leader of the Cenation at the Show of Shows after the latter took out Solo Sikoa. Their interaction ended badly for the 16-time world champion as he received a Rock Bottom.

Some fans and experts wondered if the WrestleMania 40 confrontation could lead to a third match between the two massive legends. It would be interesting to see if that would happen before Cena hangs up his boots.

