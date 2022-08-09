"Me and The Rock versus Heyman and Roman" - Dwayne Johnson's close friend 'would be down' for possible WWE match

Brian Gewirtz revealed that he would be willing to team up with long-time friend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for a showdown against Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns.

Gewirtz left WWE after a lengthy stint as the promotion's head writer in 2012 to join The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company. He is presently the Senior Vice President. Gewirtz is very close to the Hollywood superstar in real life and joked that a possible tag team match would be comically awful and great at the same time.

While the former WWE writer had praise for "future Hall of Famer" Paul Heyman, Brian Gewirtz also has a heated past with Roman Reigns' manager.

Gewirtz, however, quipped that it would be a "horrific mistake" if WWE books the unlikely tag team clash. Here's what he had to say on The Ringer's Cheap Heat podcast:

"Paul [Heyman] is, you know, he is one unique individual, future Hall of Famer, never ceases to not entertain me on-screen," said Brian Gewirtz. "I think it would be a horrific mistake on a historic level you can't possibly imagine, but if there was ever a tag team match with me and [The] Rock versus Heyman and Roman [Reigns], that would be amusing in terms of like the sheer greatness and sheer awfulness combined into one attraction. You know, but I'd be down for it." H/t POST Wrestling

The Rock will reportedly be Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 opponent

While Brian Gewirtz's proposed tag team match might never come to fruition, WWE currently does have plans for The Great One. The Rock may challenge the Undisputed World Champion at next year's mega show in Inglewood, California.

As reported during a recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, the creative plan is for The Brahma Bull to return and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The long-awaited dream match depends on Dwayne Johnson's availability. He could also choose to pursue something more important than an in-ring WWE return. However, recent signs suggest that the inevitable showdown between the Samoan cousins will happen at "The Grandest Stage of Them All" in 2023.

