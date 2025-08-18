  • home icon
The Rock's daughter Ava makes official WWE announcement

By JP David
Modified Aug 18, 2025 11:31 GMT
Ava and The Rock. (Photo: WWE on YouTube)
Ava and The Rock. (Photo: WWE on YouTube)

Ava, the daughter of The Rock and general manager of WWE NXT, made an official announcement regarding an upcoming match. There will be a momentous change in the six-woman tag team match between Fatal Influence and The Elegance Brand.

For Tuesday's episode of NXT, the collaboration between WWE and TNA Wrestling will continue. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx are set to take on Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance in a possibly chaotic match.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ava shared a conference call she had with former TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and TNA's Director of Authority Santino Marella. Slamovich volunteered to become the special guest referee for the match, which Ava and Santino agreed to make official.

Slamovich has a score to settle in WWE, mainly with the reigning NXT Women's and TNA Knockouts World Champion. Jayne has been on a tear since shocking the world by beating Stephanie Vaquer to win the NXT Women's Title.

However, The Russian Dynamite wants her championship back, especially with two WWE stars holding the two main titles of TNA Wrestling since Trick Williams is the current TNA World Champion.

WWE NXT Preview for Tuesday's episode

In addition to the six-woman tag team match, Tuesday's episode of NXT is stacked. Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace are set to have a face-to-face ahead of their very personal match at Heatwave on August 24.

Ricky Saints will take on Jasper Troy in one-on-one action, while Josh Briggs slugs it out against former tag team partner Yoshiki Inamura in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Trick Williams faces Je'Von Evans for a shot at the NXT Championship currently held by Oba Femi.

Williams is determined to become a double champion like Jacy Jayne and has set his sights on becoming NXT Champion again. He defended his title against Moose at Emergence last Friday. Williams has all the momentum heading into Tuesday's edition of NXT live at The Met Philadelphia.

Edited by JP David
