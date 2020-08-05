The Rock's initial reaction to buying the XFL revealed; his relationship with Dany Garcia

A few days back, The Rock broke headlines when he partnered up and bought the XFL. It was revealed that The Rock and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital had purchased the XFL for $15 million. Dany Garcia, who is The Rock's ex-wife, will be a stakeholder in the league.

XFL was supposed to be auctioned off after getting filed for bankruptcy. But before the league could be auctioned, The Rock, along with his investors swooped in and bought it.

The Rock's reaction to buying the XFL

The Rock's ex-wife and his business partner, Dany Garcia was in conversation with Yahoo Sports. During the interview, she spoke about the call she made to The Rock to pitch the idea of buying the XFL.

"I called DJ up and I said, 'Dwayne, there's something really big and really important for us to do. Are you in?' He was like, 'What is it?', because of course he was in. 'Tell me, we gotta do it', and I said, 'Let's go get the XFL' and he's like, 'Let's go get the XFL. 100 percent.' And we started the mad process."

Dany Garcia on her relationship with The Rock

During the interview, Dany Garcia went on to talk about her personal and professional relationship with The Rock.

"It's very rare. I understand [it's rare] to work with your ex. First of all, we have the support of our spouses. Mrs. [Lauren] Hashian Johnson, Dwayne's wife, is amazing. My husband is amazing, Dave Rienzi, and Dave and Dwayne are so close. My husband is Dwayne's strength and conditioning coach. That physique that is on DJ, it was all designed by my husband. So we all are close and we respect each other. There's an incredible amount of respect."

Dany Garcia also explained how the two co-exist in a truly professional relationship after the divorce.

"What we create together is so amazing and rewarding and fantastic and we've sincerely invested in each other's growth personally and professionally. We've put in the time, we knew the vision, and we're friends. We were friends before and we've been friends after. We never lost that level of respect."