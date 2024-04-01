The Rock sends bold message ahead of WWE RAW return

WWE will present the WrestleMania XL go-home edition of RAW this week. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just released a statement and video ahead of his appearance on the Monday Night Show.

The Bloodline will appear on the flagship show for the final red brand build before WrestleMania 40. The Great One made an unannounced appearance last week on RAW and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes to close out the show. He will return this week as he and Roman Reigns prepare to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania to determine if Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night 2 will be No Bloodline or Bloodline Rules.

The Final Boss took to Instagram to take credit for The Road to WrestleMania. He included a vignette that covers his WrestleMania Season, beginning with the Jinder Mahal attack and Head of The Table tease at RAW Day 1.

"The Final Boss creates the road we are all on. #RoadToWrestleMania #Part1 #WrestleMania40 #Philadelphia April 6th + April 7th @wwe @tkogrp," The Rock wrote.

The final WWE RAW before WrestleMania XL

The RAW brand will make its last stop on The Road to WrestleMania 40 this week. Monday's go-home episode is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC.

WWE is heavily pushing The Bloodline's appearance on RAW. Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have been confirmed, but Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa are also expected to appear.

A big RAW angle with The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins is likely to take place. It was also teased in the official RAW preview after The Tribal Chief ordered The Great One to attack The American Nightmare last week. In a potential major spoiler, CM Punk is rumored for the final RAW before WrestleMania XL.

A new episode of WWE Playlist was released to catch fans up on The Bloodline vs. Rhodes and Rollins. The episode features a look at what the company is calling "a bitter rivalry" between the superstars.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full RAW coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the current line-up for RAW:

The Rock and Roman Reigns return to RAW

Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

The Judgment Day vs. DIY and The New Day

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Jey Uso are also advertised to appear

Poll : Who will win at Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania XL? Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes The Rock and Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion