The Rock sends final warning to Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania

The Rock has delivered a final warning to Cody Rhodes ahead of their massive tag team match tonight at WWE WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

The Brahma Bull returned to the company earlier this year and Cody Rhodes seemingly stepped aside to allow him to face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows. However, the WWE Universe revolted against the idea and started the "WeWantCody" movement. Instead of ignoring the fans, the veteran took action and turned heel. He will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins tonight. If The Bloodline emerges victorious, they are allowed to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night 2.

Ahead of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, The People's Champion took to his Instagram to send a final warning to The American Nightmare. He stated that the RAW star's story will come to an end tonight. He included footage of Rhodes getting busted open in his post and you can check it out by clicking here.

"A man’s gotta do, what a man’s gotta do. End of story. TONIGHT. - Final Boss#RoadToWrestleMania40 #Part4 #LetTheCountdownBegin @wwe @tkogrp," he wrote.

Former WWE writer believes The Rock will make sure Cody Rhodes loses at WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes The Rock is upset about having to change the plans for WrestleMania due to fans of Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show this week, Russo stated that The Great One could use his power as a TKO board member to ensure Rhodes does not get to finish his story this weekend. Russo suggested that the veteran could still be holding a grudge about not getting the chance to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

"The Rock comes in, CEO of the company, millions of shares, and basically says WrestleMania is going to be the Rock vs Roman, and that's the way they set it up. But then, the Cody Crybabies. You can't see the Rock saying, 'You know what, F it, F it. Give the match to the crybabies, give them Cody and Roman, and you know what? He loses?' You can't see... Bro, I am telling you, man." (24:37 - 25:20)

You can check out the video below:

The rivalry between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes has become very personal. It will be fascinating to see which team wins the massive tag team match tonight in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania.

