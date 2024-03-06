The Rock sends warning to WWE crowd in Dallas ahead of SmackDown

The Rock has sent a message to WWE fans ahead of this Friday's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from Dallas, Texas.

The Brahma Bull stunned the wrestling world this past Friday night when he acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief on SmackDown. He also issued a challenge to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes for Night 1 of WrestleMania.

The People's Champion suggested that he team up with Roman Reigns to battle the two RAW stars. If Rollins and Rhodes win the match, The Bloodline is barred from interfering in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Ahead of this week's SmackDown, The Bloodline member took to his Instagram to send a message to fans. He warned the fans in Dallas to get ready because this Friday's show will be electrifying.

"Get ready Dallas to be electrified," he wrote.

The Bloodline is set to appear this Friday on SmackDown.

Former WWE writer claims The Rock only cares about himself

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has made a bold claim about The Rock following his return to the company.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show earlier this month, Vince Russo criticized the veteran and claimed that he went over Triple H's head to try and get a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Russo added that Triple H likely played backstage politics during his career as well.

"It looks like he [The Rock] totally went over Triple H's head. This was a decision by him and Ari. Here's the part that makes me laugh man. Rock played politics to get that done. I think that is perfectly clear. And you're gonna tell me Triple H didn't play politics to get where he got? That's the wrestling business. I've been talking about this for years bro. They will stab you in the back at the drop of a dime. It's all about money and power. And yeah, this time The Rock got one over on Triple H. And how many people did Triple H get over in his career? That's the freaking business." [From 9:38 onwards]

The WWE Universe completely rejected the idea of The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania because they wanted to see Cody Rhodes finish his story. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes can finally win the big one next month at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

