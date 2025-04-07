The Rock shares heartbreaking update

The Rock hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since he joined forces with John Cena and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes after he rejected The Final Boss’ offer to sell his soul at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. WrestleMania 41 is merely 12 days away from now and fans are eager to see how The People's Champion influences the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

However, The Brahma Bull has now shared a heartbreaking update that has nothing to do with his work in the ring. The People's Champion took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt post, where he had rushed a “Make-a-wish” call.

On March 11, he had a call with a young fan named Kane, who was seriously ill and seemingly had less time. The Final Boss shared that even though the young boy was unable to utter a word, he felt the kid's joy seeing him smile.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, The Rock wrote on March 18, 2025, one week after their call, Kane had passed away. Rocky revealed that the young fan loved Maui, an animated character from the animated film Moana, voiced by the former WWE Champion. The little boy used to carry Maui’s hook with him everywhere.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Lastly, The Brahma Bull expressed his sorrow to Kane’s parents and thanked his twin brother Dennis for joining him in singing You’re Welcome for his twin brother, and Rocky stated he couldn’t wait to meet him in person.

Ad

Ad

Former WWE employee predicts when The Rock will return

While speaking on the Before My Head Explodes podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicted when The Final Boss will make his next appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

Russo stated that, according to him, The Final Boss will directly make an appearance during Cody Rhodes and John Cena’s Undisputed WWE Title bout at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Ad

"They want you to forget all about The Rock until we come to WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes is on top and it looks like Cody is gonna go over and they hit The Rock's music. So, once again, The Rock steals the spotlight. And The Rock once again sticks his flag in the ground and shows you, not only the pull he has, not only the stroke he has, but how he is far and away the most important piece of that company," Russo said.

With The Show of Shows looming on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The Final Boss in the upcoming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More