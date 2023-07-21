The Rock and Vince McMahon's secret "squash the beef" meeting almost turned disastrous, according to ex-WWE executive

Former WWE executive Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Rock after the latter left the company in 2004.

The Brahma Bull joined the Stamford-based company in the mid-1990s. He spent nearly eight years as a regular competitor, during which time he became a Triple Crown Champion. However, the 51-year-old left in 2004 to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. Since then, he has become a Hollywood megastar and one of the world's highest-paid actors.

During a recent episode of GAW TV, Tommy Dreamer recalled how Vince McMahon's relationship with The Rock took a significant blow after the latter left the company. WWE owned the name "The Rock," which led to The Brahma Bull using his birth name Dwayne Johnson in Hollywood.

The wrestling veteran then disclosed how a "squash the beef" meeting between the two almost became a disaster.

"I'm working in WWE Talent Relations. It's between, it's WrestleMania LA, so 2005-2006, don't know exactly which one it was [WrestleMania 21]. Okay, Rock and Vince McMahon are not talking. They haven't spoken because remember the WWE it took ownership of the name 'The Rock' and he had to go to Dwayne Johnson. It's a big deal and there was animosity and they haven't spoken. We get word, Johnny pulls us aside that one Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is showing up at the WrestleMania party and we have to set up this secure area for Vince and The Rock to have their first conversation in a while," he said.

The former ECW Champion added:

"It's like Secret Service. It's outside. We are, there's people positioned everywhere. The Rock limo pulls up. Vince is sitting there with John's going to be the first then I'm going to meet and we have security everywhere. But it's on like an outdoor patio. And there's like these planters. And as The Rock gets out of the limo, it's almost like a movie of an assassination, and like everything is happening in slow motion, and all of a sudden the wrestler from Tough Enough Hawk and one SoCal Val walk into the area where Vince is getting ready to meet one and try to squash the beef. And I look and I'm like, 'Noooo! [slow motion]' And Johnny is giving me the look."

An ex-WWE star previously claimed current RAW star received push because of an alleged romance with The Rock. Check out the story here.

Tommy Dreamer saved the meeting between the WWE Executive Chairman and The Rock

As John Laurinaitis did not seem happy when Hawk and SoCal Val broke the security measures in an attempt to get to Vince McMahon, Tommy Dreamer had to take action.

The wrestling veteran continued telling the story, revealing how he interfered to stop the two wrestlers from interrupting the crucial meeting between McMahon and The Rock.

"And like, I don't know what that conversation but again he [Hawk] was in Tough Enough and Val's just a clueless young lady, right? So, I have to quickly like go and, 'hey guys, could we go over here?' But like in Hawk's mind, this is my chance, Vince is alone. And like, we have to Secret Service these two un... They don't even work in the company. (...) So, we scoot them in and as I'm escorting them out, here comes The Rock and then Vince's like, 'Dwayne.' He's like, 'Vince.' And it's like all this tension, I'm like, 'Who the hell?! if I have to murder these two people, I will.'" [21:42 - 24:20]

Details of John Cena's 'bury the hatchet' conversation with The Rock revealed. Check it out here.

Please credit GAW TV and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.