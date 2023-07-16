When ex-WWE star claimed current RAW star received push because of romance with The Rock

The Rock joined WWE in the mid-1990s. He remained active for nearly eight years and shared the ring with several co-workers, including female superstars. The Brahma Bull was also romantically linked with some of these former Divas.

While The Rock and Trish Stratus had a brief romantic angle on-screen, they were also rumored to have a relationship in real life. Nevertheless, it was never confirmed.

Despite The Rock and Stratus never confirming the rumored romance, former Hardcore Champion Bob Holly (aka Hardcore Holly) claimed in his autobiography, "The Hardcore Truth: The Bob Holly Story," that Stratus' relationship with The Rock helped her receive a push.

"Trish Stratus was all right but wasn't that great a wrestler, nowhere near as good as everybody makes her out to be. She got her push because she was somebody in the fitness world, so Vince wanted to capitalize on that. I'm sure her relationship with Rocky didn't hurt either," he wrote.

The Rock went to his prom with two girlfriends. Check out the story here.

How did WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' react to her kiss with The Rock?

As part of her romance angle with The Rock, Trish Stratus had to share a kiss with The Great One backstage. The Diva of the Decade was dating her current husband, Ron Fisico, at the time.

The Hall of Famer recalled telling Fisico about the spot beforehand in an interview with Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. She disclosed that he was excited for her.

"He gets the business. I'd go 'I have to kiss The Rock tonight.' He's like 'cool. That's going to be great for your character.' Amazing right? As opposed to what maybe another husband might say," she said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The chemistry between The Rock and Trish Stratus was unreal

An ex-WWE star once claimed that Trish Stratus frequently hit on him. Check out the details here.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here