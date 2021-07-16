"The scent is in the air" - Edge addresses rumors of John Cena's return, reveals one thing they are yet to do in WWE

Edge appeared as a special guest on the most recent episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show,' and the Rated-R Superstar addressed the rumors surrounding the return of his former adversary John Cena.

The 11-time WWE Champion spoke about his history with Cena and noted that the two veterans are yet to have a singles match at WrestleMania.

Edge and Cena elevated each other during their extensive feud in the mid-2000s, but the legends never had a one-on-one contest at a WrestleMania stage.

A WrestleMania date between the two iconic rivals is still possible as Cena is expected to be back soon. Edge admitted that "the scent was in the air" regarding Cena's comeback and didn't rule out the possibility of finally having a WrestleMania match with the Cenation leader.

"The only thing with John and I; we never wrestled a one-on-one at WrestleMania. Which is crazy, right? We did (work a lot together). We worked everything else, but!"

"I mean, the scent is in the air; you never know. It could happen one day!"

I don't think that program was supposed to last more than three weeks: Edge on his feud with John Cena

Edge also spoke at length about his storyline with Cena and how they got on the same page reasonably quickly. Edge revealed that his job was to make Cena a professional wrestling superman, and he excelled at the goal.

Edge also revealed that his angle with Cena was never expected to last more than three weeks. WWE didn't have long-term plans for the duo, but the initial success of the feud - including increased website hits and TV ratings - compelled the company to return to the program.

As history would suggest, WWE's creative team struck gold with Edge and Cena, and the company rebooted the feud on many occasions.

"When I got to John, and we kind of got on the same page, and he realized what I was out to do, which was just that, to make him superman," Edge added. "And once we both had that understanding, then we were off and running because I don't think that program was supposed to last more than three weeks, and after WrestleMania 22, I got to work Mick, who is another guy that just did so much for my career.

"Then they circled back to John and I because I think it had worked so good in that three weeks, the ratings went up and all those things, you know. Website hits, and everything went through the roof, so it was like, 'Go back to that.' And then once they went back to us, I think we ran for about a year and a half after that, just night in, night out. They rebooted again after, and then again, and we'd end up on SmackDown, and you know, it kept going."

Edge also discussed his working relationship with Cena and likened the Franchise Player to Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.

Explaining the amazing comparison, Edge said:

"John's very much a performer that likes to feel the crowd. I kind of liken him to, it's a strange example, but I liken him to Eddie Vedder, in that, Vedder would drop a setlist for Pearl Jam, a different one every night, and change it on the fly because he is feeling the audience.

"And that's what John and I would do because you don't know night-to-night what an audience is going to do. So, be able to think on your toes and be able to go with your gut out there. So that's what John and I did," added Edge.

Based on all the rumors going around, Cena's return seems inevitable as he is slated to compete in a massive SummerSlam match. There is still a long way to go until WrestleMania 38, but could Cena vs. Edge be viable?

Would you like to see the former world champions finally have their first WrestleMania singles bout?

