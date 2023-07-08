"The stakes have never been higher" - Triple H sends message ahead of the Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown

Triple H has sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of the Tribal Court tonight on SmackDown.

Tonight's edition of the blue brand will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will be the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Money in the Bank 2023, and there is a lot of fallout from the premium live event for The Bloodline to deal with.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were defeated by The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank as Reigns was pinned by Jey Uso. Reigns will be taken to Tribal Court tonight on SmackDown.

Ahead of the heavily anticipated segment tonight on SmackDown, Triple H took to Twitter to claim that the stakes have never been higher for The Bloodline.

"After an epic Civil War at #MITB, the stakes have never been higher for The Bloodline. @TheGarden is SOLD OUT tonight for Tribal Court: The Trial of The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns. 8/7c @FOXTV," tweeted Triple H.

Check out the tweet below:

Triple H wants to keep recently returned WWE star for the rest of his career

Gunther defeated Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank to retain the Intercontinental Championship but was confronted by a returning Drew McIntyre. McIntyre made his triumphant return to the company and confronted The Ring General at the premium live event.

Speaking at the press conference following WWE Money in the Bank, Triple H downplayed the rumors of a contract issue with McIntyre and claimed that he hopes The Scottish Warrior sticks around in the company for the rest of his career.

"If Drew [McIntyre] had an issue, it is news to me. He just was out with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed, so we did it and here he is. He's an amazing performer, he is one of the highlight superstars in this timeframe, in this era. Thrilled to have him back and hopefully he's here for the rest of his career. That is how I feel about it," said Triple H. [43:06 - 43:36]

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns battled last year at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, but Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and ensured that The Tribal Chief escaped with a victory. It will be interesting to see how the Tribal Court plays out tonight on WWE SmackDown and if Roman still has Solo Sikoa by his side when it is all said and done.

Are you excited about the Tribal Court tonight on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

