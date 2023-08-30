"The storyline has run stale" - WWE Universe reacts after 38-year-old family member of Roman Reigns teases joining The Bloodline

The WWE Universe has reacted after a member of the Anoa'i family has expressed interest in joining forces with Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline currently consists of Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, apart from faction leader Reigns, who is out on vacation. In 2023, Sami Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey Uso quit the group after issues with The Tribal Chief.

However, one man who is interested in joining the current Bloodline storyline is Manu, the real-life Afa Anoa'i Jr. The 38-year-old star believes that WWE has many ways to interest him in the ongoing storyline featuring Reigns and his family.

The WWE Universe reacted to the same, and unfortunately for Manu, most fans were against the idea of him joining The Bloodline. Fans believe the storyline is starting to get stale, and there is no reason for WWE to add more members to Reigns' faction.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

After making his WWE debut in 2007, Manu joined forces with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. Together, the trio dubbed themselves as The Legacy. Eventually, he was kicked out of the faction, with Ted DiBiase becoming the third member instead.

Interestingly enough, Rhodes has been one of Reigns' biggest rivals in recent years. At WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare came agonizingly close to dethroning Roman Reigns but was unsuccessful due to interference from Heyman and Sikoa.

What did Manu say about joining forces with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline?

In recent years, Roman Reigns has joined forces with his family members, The Usos and Solo Sikoa. He has also shared the screen with other members of the Anoa'i family.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News.Co, Manu claimed that he could "easily" join the Bloodline storyline and teased the idea of joining forces with Cody Rhodes instead.

"It could easily happen. I could easily join, you know, Roman. I could easily join The Usos. I could easily join Cody. I mean, there’s plenty of ways you can introduce me back to TV. So, you know, anything could happen in the World Wrestling Federation. I say that all the time and I always say that. That’s my thing and I feel that to be true," said Manu.

Reigns is currently on the back of a title defense against Jey Uso, whom he defeated at the SummerSlam premium live event.

