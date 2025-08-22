The Undertaker drops blockbuster WWE retirement revelation

The Undertaker wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 and officially confirmed his retirement later that year at Survivor Series. However, The Deadman recently made a shocking revelation about his retirement.

On a recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, Bubba Ray Dudley asked The Phenom if there's any amount of money that would make him wrestle one more time. The 60-year-old legend admitted that he's not capable of wrestling physically anymore and won't be coming out of retirement ever.

The four-time WWE Champion also opened up about the evolving nature of the industry, especially with the release of WWE: Unreal. He revealed that when he retired in 2020, it was only half of his character. The American Bad*ss gimmick is still there, which allows him to adapt to the mainstream nature of the business as Mark Calaway.

"I retired half of my character. The hat, the coat, that whole side of The Undertaker, I retired. I kind of retained the American Bad*ss kind of part of it, the one that actually can relate to people," the Hall of Famer said.

In his final match at WrestleMania 36, The Deadman wrestled as the American Bad*ss against AJ Styles. Whenever he makes an appearance on WWE television, it's the character he uses, complete with his iconic bandana, biker chain, and motorcycle.

Triple H confirms The Undertaker was involved in AAA's Triplemania event

Several WWE legends and superstars were at AAA's Triplemania XXXIII show last August 16 in Mexico City. One of those legends was The Undertaker, who had a significant role backstage, according to Triple H.

"If you would have told me 20 years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be The Undertaker, it would be hard for me to sort of wrap my head around that," Triple H said. [H/T WrestlePurists]

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that The Phenom will be in every major AAA show moving forward. Many talents were thrilled to work with someone like The Deadman, who is quite possibly the most respected legend in the industry.

