The Undertaker reveals the ways current WWE star helped him in his career

The Undertaker might have been one of the most mysterious characters in WWE but the curtains have lifted since he retired from in-ring competition. The Dead Man has started making regular appearances and even started his own podcast. In the latest episode of his podcast, the legendary wrestler was all praise for a former colleague.

On his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker was asked about his opinion on Paul Heyman and he was all praise for the veteran. He talked about Paul's abilities as a manager and even detailed how the former ECW boss helped him get to WWE.

"He was such an advoate for me in the sense of getting me to Bruce who would eventually get me to Vince and that whole thing but you know, he was a little better off than I was, I wasn't making any money, a lot of times he would just pick up the rental car instead of us splitting it or he would help me out when he could but the biggest, you know, obviously the biggest contribution on my part was just that connection to get me out of WCW," said The Undertaker (2:21-3:03)

You can watch his comments in the video below:

With WrestleMania XL just around the corner, it is also time for the annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Paul Heyman is all set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in the City of Brotherly Love next weekend.

Expand Tweet

Undertaker wanted Bray Wyatt to break his WrestleMania streak

In one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history, The Undertaker's legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania was finally broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. The WWE Universe however felt that Lesnar didn't need such a massive win, and it seems like The Dead Man agrees.

He recently revealed that it would have been logical for Bray Wyatt to be the one to end his streak and that it would have helped his cause much more than it would have helped Roman Reigns or Lesnar.

"The most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt. Probably of the three, it would have meant more to his career than even Roman's," he said.

According to 'Taker, Bray's character beating his legendary streak would have helped the late superstar gain massive credibility, which might have propelled him to even greater heights in the industry.

Would you have liked to see Bray Wyatt end The Undertaker's streak? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

Please give credit to Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway with transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, if you use any quotes from this article.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE