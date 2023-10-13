The Undertaker's former WWE rival reacts to Tony Khan's massive shot at Taker and John Cena

A top name has reacted to Tony Khan's recent shot at The Undertaker and John Cena.

After NXT beat Dynamite in a one-off Tuesday night rating war this week, Tony Khan took to Twitter and shared a controversial message. The AEW President pointed out that this was the first time that The Undertaker and Cena appeared on a WWE show with less than a million total viewers. TK received massive backlash over his shot at the two WWE veterans.

WWE Hall of Famer and The Undertaker's former rival Bully Ray also chimed in but surprisingly responded positively to Khan's controversial tweet.

Here's what he said:

"You and your talent put on a very entertaining show Tuesday night. Live to fight another day."

Bully Ray's history with The Undertaker

Ray faced The Deadman on a bunch of occasions back in the day. His most memorable encounter against the veteran took place at The Great American Bash 2004. At the event, The Phenom took on The Dudley Boyz in a Handicap Concrete Crypt match. The Dudley Boyz, who were on-screen heels at the time, lost that night.

It's pretty clear that Bully Ray has massive respect for The Phenom. He even stated on Busted Open Radio that the former WWE Champion should be the only inductee into the 2022 Hall of Fame.

“This year’s entire Hall of Fame induction should be about Taker. I think several people should come up and help induct him. I think they can make it a very entertaining show. Taker can talk forever. I think it sells out the American Airlines Arena on its own. That’s how big of a deal Taker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is. It’s like, how do you pick just one person to induct him? There are so many people that can do a phenomenal job of inducting him." [H/T 411Mania]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wasn't as generous as Bully Ray while responding to Khan's tweet. He bashed Khan on his podcast for targeting Taker and Cena on Twitter.

