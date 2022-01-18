The Undertaker sends a hilarious message to Braun Strowman's dad

WWE legend The Undertaker left an amusing message on Braun Strowman's latest post, addressed to his dad.

Gone are the days when The Deadman used to go out of his way to keep kayfabe alive and preserve the aura of his iconic character. For a while now, he has been enjoying life outside the squared circle and occasionally shares out-of-character posts on social media.

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently shared a post wishing his father a happy birthday. Wishes poured in from the wrestling world in the comment section, but one message stood out from the rest.

The four-time WWE Champion sent a hilarious message to Strowman's dad in the comment section. Check out the post and a screengrab of The Phenom's response below:

"Happy birthday Mr. Scherr I bet I know what you’re getting for your birthday!! Oh yeah!!" said The Undertaker

Braun Strowman's dad receives a special message from a certain WWE icon

This isn't the first time that The Undertaker has left a humorous comment on Braun Strowman's post

The Undertaker has been using social media for a long time now. He uses his Instagram handle to post pictures of his family or promote appearances. Sometimes, the pro-wrestling veteran chimes in with his opinions on posts made by fellow wrestling personalities.

Back in April 2019, Braun Strowman shared a photo with his grandparents. Taker noticed the post and couldn't help but leave a funny comment. A month later, Strowman shared a picture of his new hairstyle, and asked fans for their opinions on the same. Taker slid into the comment section again and hilariously trolled Strowman by asking if he really wants his thoughts on the new hairstyle.

The WWE great has nothing but respect for Braun Strowman, though. The former Universal Champion once opened up on Taker's heartfelt message to him and Roman Reigns, after a match at a WWE Live Event.

"One of the big behind-the-scenes stories with me and Taker was him, Roman Reigns and myself were in the main event of a live event at Madison Square Garden. It was unbelievable being out there with The Deadman in the most famous arena in the world. We get done with the match and he is talking with me and Roman. He goes, 'It’s yours now boys. Enjoy it.' Just hear those words and having him look me in the eye and shake my hand is, words can’t describe it," said Strowman.

It was nice to see The Deadman break his character and show off his funny side. However, some of his fans could feel a little weird with seeing their favorite star break out from his persona.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of The Undertaker's witty social media work? Do you miss The Deadman in the ring?

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Alan John