The Undertaker on how he wants to be remembered

The Undertaker will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. This Sunday at Survivor Series, The Undertaker will be completing 30 massive years with the company and is set to have his final farewell.

Ahead of his appearance this Sunday, The Undertaker sat down with ViBe & Wrestling and spoke about how he would like to be remembered.

"I would like to be remembered as someone who loved this business and did everything possible to not only improve it when I was there but to move it forward. I want to be remembered as someone who wanted to help those who wanted to be better. Those are the most important things for me, going out there and knowing that my fans will be rewarded for the price they paid for a ticket, I never kept anything inside, I gave everything I had and it didn’t matter how bad I felt or in what physical condition I was, I gave it my all because I always thought that they paid their money to come see me and I have to give them everything I have. I hope you know that and appreciate it."

The Undertaker mentioned that he always tried to help others while also accepting that he was wrong on some occasions but learned from those.

And on the professional side, I have always tried to look and help those whose came behind. Maybe I was wrong on some occasions but that was part of a learning process and I think those are the most important things that I would like to be remembered for.

What to expect from The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020?

During the interview, The Undertaker also spoke about having one more match at Survivor Series this Sunday. While WWE is promoting it as the Final Farewell of The Undertaker, a large section of fans are speculating that it might not end up being his final farewell after all.

One of the biggest dream matches that fans still want to see is The Undertaker go up against the demonic alter-ego of Bray Wyatt, The Fiend. The Phenom himself has praised Wyatt and his new gimmick and recently spoke about a potential match between the two.

If The Undertaker does end up finally retiring at WWE Survivor Series 2020, it will be the end of one of the most illustrious careers in the history of the business.