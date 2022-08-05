The Undertaker on how WWE may change due to Vince McMahon stepping away

The Undertaker believes that the new head of creative Triple H might restore 'aggression' in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement.

With Mr. McMahon announcing retirement, Triple H has assumed control as the Head of Creative. The change in management has been commended backstage and on social media alike.

Since then, several wrestling personalities have speculated on the changes that may occur with The Game in the driver's seat. One of them being The Undertaker,

In a recent interview with ESPN, the Hall of Famer gave his opinion on how the winds of change have struck WWE under Triple H's management.

The Phenom had nothing but positive things to say about Triple H making changes in WWE. According to him, The Game is on his way to helping the company tap into what it was formerly famous for: "some grit and meanness."

"They're loosening the reins a little bit as far as what guys can say and do. I think the product will probably be a little more aggressive. I think that's going to come through in the creative. They've kind of been in this entertainment mode, so they're going to have to get some grit and meanness," The Undertaker stated.

Although The Undertaker did not get a chance to work under The Game, he has worked closely with the latter in the ring. The duo has collided on multiple occasions in the past and delivered classic matches.

The Undertaker believes graphic spots could help WWE

In the PG era, WWE refrained from using graphic images like blood in its programming. The commentators even avoided talking about it. However, that seems to have changed under Triple H's leadership.

In the July 25th edition of RAW (the first show to reportedly be under The Game's control), Roman Reigns busted Montez Ford open. Not only did the cameras zoom in, but the commentators also discussed the bloody spot.

While discussing the same, Taker gave his thoughts on how such spots might help the company:

"Those things are going to help because WWE is going to do it better than anybody else, and they don't throw things away," he said. "Hopefully, a lot of people there know how to rein things in and make things like that mean something instead of just doing it to do it."

Fans have predicted that Triple H's direction, alongside the new TV-14 rating on RAW, could help in bringing back a hint of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Era to modern-day television. However, only time will tell if that prediction becomes a reality or not.

Do you think Triple H will be able to bring back "the attitude" in WWE? Let us know in the comment section.

