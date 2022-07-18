Photo: The Usos' real-life brother involved in a backstage altercation at WWE SmackDown

WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa, the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, was backstage at SmackDown last week. However, things seemed to turn for the worse there, as he was involved in an altercation.

Sikoa indicated that he was at SmackDown, which took place at the Amway Center in Orlando. With it being minutes away from the WWE Performance Center, other NXT Superstars may have been present backstage too.

At least one more star from the developmental scene was there, as Von Wagner got into a backstage fight with the Anoa'i family member on Friday. NXT's official Twitter account tweeted about it, along with an image from the brawl. The footage will be shown on Tuesday's episode of the developmental brand.

This comes after Sikoa and Wagner's match last week ended in a double countout and turned into a backstage brawl. They ended up fighting in the parking lot, where Solo tossed Robert Stone into a dumpster.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this rivalry following the backstage events of SmackDown.

WWE fans hope The Bloodline will back Solo Sikoa up

Several Twitter users responded to the backstage altercation, with most of them referencing Solo Sikoa's real-life relationship with the members of The Bloodline. Along with The Usos being his actual brothers, Roman Reigns is the NXT star's cousin.

Many of the responses were in the hope that The Bloodline would help Sikoa out against Von Wagner, while others felt this would lead to the former receiving a main roster call-up.

WWE is reportedly planning to have Sikoa on the main roster, albeit without any indication of whether or not he will join up with his family.

Considering how impressive Solo Sikoa has been in NXT, we can expect him to have a successful career on either RAW or SmackDown.

Do you think he will join Roman Reigns and The Usos in the near future, though? Let us know in the comments section below.

Mark Henry elaborates on the story of him lifting Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Solo Sikoa join The Bloodline when he gets called up? Yes No 10 votes so far