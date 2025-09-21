The Usos debut new entrance ahead of return match at Wrestlepalooza

  • home icon
By JP David
Published Sep 21, 2025 00:23 GMT
The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. (Photo: WWE.com)
The Usos reunited for their first match as a tag team in six months at Wrestlepalooza. The legendary tag team debuted a new entrance for their match against Bronson Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Jey and Jimmy Uso last teamed up on the March 24 episode of RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. They had their classic entrance together and defeated A-Town Down Under for their first win as a team since beating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Bloodline Civil War at Night of Champions 2023.

For their match at Wrestlepalooza, there were a couple of changes to The Usos' entrance. They had their classic theme, but they came out to the audience like Jey Uso. Jimmy Uso also cut the music to hype the crowd and be ready to "YEET" as Jey's entrance theme began playing.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. They are eight-time tag team champions, WrestleMania main eventers and own the record for most days as champion at 622 days.

The Usos first match together ends in bloody loss

With LA Knight as special guest referee, the match between The Usos and The Brons turned chaotic. Knight allowed the use of weapons, essentially turning the match into an unofficial no disqualification match.

As the match heated up, Jey Uso got busted open during a spot with Bronson Reed. It allowed Bron Breakker to capitalize and hit a spear on "Main Event" Jey. The match didn't end there, as Jey was able to save Knight from being hit with a spear, allowing himself and Jimmy Uso to go through a table.

Breakker would then set up Jey to get hit with a Tsunami as The Vision gets the victory. Reed demanded The Megastar to raise their hands, but Knight walked out of the ring as The Brons celebrated their huge win.

JP David

