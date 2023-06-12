"The Usos need to go ahead and beat you up" - WWE Universe reacts to Solo Sikoa's cryptic tweet

The WWE Universe has reacted to Solo Sikoa's cryptic tweet following last week's episode of SmackDown.

On SmackDown, Jey Uso was unsuccessful in dethroning Austin Theory and winning the United States Championship. The final stages of the match were rather controversial, as Jimmy Uso accidentally superkicked his brother following interference from Sikoa.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa shared a photo where he is seen in The Bloodline locker room alongside The Usos.

The WWE Universe reacted to Sikoa's tweet by suggesting that both Jimmy and Jey need to beat up the former and double superkick The Enforcer. At Night of Champions, The Usos accidentally superkicked Sikoa during the main event. This led to Reigns and Sikoa's massive loss against long-time rivals Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Jey Uso threatened Solo Sikoa with a five-word message

Jey Uso's loyalty to Roman Reigns is still in doubt. Last week on SmackDown, he was asked to make his decision between Reigns and Jimmy Uso. By the end of the night, not only did Jey end up losing his US Championship match but also refused to provide Paul Heyman with a concrete answer.

Amid the tension between Jey and the rest of The Bloodline, he took to his official Instagram handle to send a five-word message to Solo Sikoa. The Right Hand Mand didn't hold himself back and warned his brother, as he wrote the following:

"Don't make me get you..."

On the upcoming edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns will make his return to television. It remains to be seen what The Tribal Chief has in store for Jey and Jimmy Uso.

During Reigns' last TV appearance, he was presented with the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after reaching 1,000 days as champion.

While his next title defense is yet to be confirmed, Reigns is rumored to have a match at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. The show will take place in London on July 1, 2023.

Reigns could address the tension between his stablemates, while confirming his next potential in-ring outing on Friday night. On the other hand, Jey might finally pick his side in the budding family feud.

Would you like to see Reigns and Solo Sikoa team up against The Usos in a tag team match? Sound off in the comments section below.

