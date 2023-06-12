Jey Uso threatens Solo Sikoa with a five-word message after an altercation on WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso had a stern warning for Solo Sikoa after an altercation between the two on WWE SmackDown.

The former tag team champion has been in a tough place since Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. With Jimmy no longer a part of The Bloodline, Jey has been facing the decision to choose sides between his family.

The younger twin was slated to announce his decision on this week's edition of the blue brand. However, his stance is unclear as his United States Championship match against Austin Theory was disrupted by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, which left him more frustrated.

Jey also had an altercation with Sikoa earlier on the show as he was unhappy with The Enforcer for raising his hands on Jimmy. It seems like the tension between the two has not cooled down as Main Event Jey recently posted a picture of their confrontation on Instagram, sending a clear message to his younger brother with the caption.

"Don't make me get you...," wrote Jey.

Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa could soon have a face-off inside the WWE ring

While Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa are bounded by blood, the duo could soon stand across from each other inside the squared circle. The Enforcer proved his loyalty to Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week when he took out Jimmy Uso with Samoan Spike. However, it's still unclear whose side Jey is on.

It has been recently reported that WWE is planning another tag team match for Roman Reigns, with The Tribal Chief joining forces with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos looking like the obvious choice. If that's the case, one can expect Main Event Jey to stick with his twin brother.

Reigns will be returning to WWE programming next week on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief was not present on the show last Friday but was seemingly pulling the strings from afar as Paul Heyman told Jey that Roman was grooming him to be the "next Tribal Chief."

Solo's interference in the main event also made Jey Uso frustrated with Jimmy, which could push him towards aligning with The Bloodline.

