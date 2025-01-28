The Usos react after WWE makes a huge announcement on Roman Reigns' future

Jimmy and Jey Uso have reacted to the massive announcement on Roman Reigns that Paul Heyman made on the latest edition of RAW. The Tribal Chief has officially been revealed as the cover star of the upcoming WWE 2k2025 game.

Fans were hoping to see Reigns make an appearance on the final episode of Monday Night Show before Royal Rumble 2025 this Saturday. Though that didn't happen, Paul Heyman more than compensated for it by announcing that Roman Reigns would be on the cover of the much-awaited WWE 2k2025 game.

The news got the wrestling world buzzing on the internet, and reactions poured in. Now, the former Undisputed Champion's cousins, The Usos, have reacted to the announcement. Jimmy and Jey took note of Reigns' tweet and responded with a simple message that reinforced their loyalty to their family.

Following the announcement by Paul Heyman, Drew McIntyre came out to confront him. The Scottish Warrior intimidated The Wiseman and fired warnings both at The Head of the Table and CM Punk ahead of the Men's Rumble match.

Sam Roberts thinks Roman Reigns could punish Jacob Fatu

On a recent episode of his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts mentioned how Jacob Fatu wearing his own version of the Ula Fala at Saturday Night's Main Event may not go down well with Reigns. The RAW Talk host believes this could potentially set up a feud between Fatu and the former Undisputed Champion.

"I am just saying when you've got Jacob Fatu with a performance like he had against Braun Strowman wearing what he was wearing. At some point, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will have something to say," Sam Roberts said.

Jacob Fatu faced Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event in a match that ended via referee stoppage after the former tried to end the latter's career. Many fans have clamored to see Roman Reigns and Fatu pitted against each other, and it remains to be seen if WWE goes in a similar direction ahead of WrestleMania 41.

