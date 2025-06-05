The Usos' WWE future revealed

It's been a while since fans have seen The Usos work together regularly on WWE programming. Jey Uso's meteoric rise as a singles wrestler has forced the two OG Bloodline members to go their separate ways, at least for the time being.
Jimmy Uso has now finally addressed whether another tag team run is on the cards for The Usos.
In an interview with GQ Sports, Jimmy said he and Jey would be open to the idea of having another tag team run. He called The Usos the number one tag team in all of pro wrestling.
“For sure, man. Usos on another tag run? [...] Look, listen, like I said, yeah, tag team, off the bat, off the rip, number one tag team in the world, number one tag team in the game. Threw that out there, moving and grooving with it, man. You know, right now, the World Champ is right here, you know, we did that. The tag team, the best tag team. Now we got the best Heavyweight Champion to this day, man, to do it right now, and it’s only getting better.” [From 7:42 to 8:12]
You can check out their full interview below:
What's next for Jey Uso in WWE?
Jey Uso has a lot on his plate right now.
Fresh off his first successful title defense against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event, Jey Uso is now gearing up for Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7.
He will join forces with Cody Rhodes to face John Cena and Logan Paul in a Tag Team Match this weekend. This will mark The American Nightmare's first bout since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
The YEET Master won't rest after Money in the Bank as he's scheduled to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Gunther on the June 9 edition of WWE RAW.
This will be a rematch from their clash at The Showcase of The Immortals this year. Will Jey be 100% heading into his upcoming title defense? Only time will tell.
