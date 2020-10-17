The Von Erichs on dream tag team match, MLW-AEW, and more

The Von Erichs, Ross and Marshall, come from one of the most legendary families in the history of wrestling. The sons of Kevin Von Erich have made quite the impact in their young careers.

They debuted for Major League Wrestling and won the MLW Tag Team Championships, defeating MJF and Richard Holliday of the Dynasty at MLW Saturday Night Superfight last year.

Ross and Marshall recently chatted with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling to discuss their career, what tag teams they would most like to face in the future and the potential for AEW and MLW to work together.

In this interview in regards to who they most like to face in the future, The Von Erichs said:

"Marshall: "Right now, Tom Lawlor and his boys. He has a ton of members right now so anybody we can't wait to wrestle. So any of the Filthy Squad in MLW. I think Dustin Rhodes made a tweet about working with us one day. Rhodes Brothers vs Von Erichs. Sometimes I wish AEW worked with MLW or something."

Ross: "We feel like that needs to happen at least at some point. Them with their history and us with ours and just that mutual respect. I feel like it would be great."

It remains to be seen if AEW and MLW will work together to make an encounter between The Von Erichs and the Rhodes Brothers possible, but it is something that both parties seem interested in.

The Von Erichs on MLW The Restart

The Von Erichs' home promotion, MLW, is preparing for a return from lockdown with The Restart. There have been a lot of changes for MLW recently with the announcement of them streaming on Fubo Sports, having a new TV deal in the UK and the return of the Opera Cup coming up.

The Von Erichs also commented on MLW The Restart and anticipation for their return to the ring during their interview.

Ross: "We are excited to defend our titles. We are excited just to get back in the ring and just mix it up with all types of different variety of guys. We are just fans. We want to work with everybody. We just want to show everybody 'we're here' and like show everyone our appreciation for the support. That's the most pressure you know. There can be pressure to live up to a certain thing, but there's nothing like a pressure when somebody believes in you. You want to prove them right."

MLW is scheduled to film episodes of their Fusion series next month, so be on the lookout for what is next for the MLW Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs during The Restart.