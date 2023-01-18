The Weeknd makes major announcement regarding WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE has had several celebrity appearances over the years on The Grandest Stage of Them All. They have also been smart to incorporate catchy and appealing theme songs for WrestleMania over the years.

From Limb Bizkit's 'My Way' at WrestleMania X7 and Tinie Tempah's 'Written in the Stars' at WrestleMania 27, to Madonna's 'Girl Gone Bad' and Machine Gun Kelly's 'Invincible' at WrestleMania 28, WWE has often nailed the soundtrack for the events.

The Weeknd's track 'Less Than Zero' will be the official theme song for WrestleMania 39. The singer has also made history in the billion dollar company as the first artist to contribute to The Show of Shows for four consecutive years - 'Blinding Lights' in 2020, 'Save Your Tears' in 2021, 'Sacrifice' in 2022 and 'Less Than Zero' for this year's event at the SoFi Stadium.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is shaping up to be a grand spectacle

This year's edition of the Biggest Event of the Calendar Year for WWE will feature several top superstars. Rumors have been running rampant online at these potential names having substantial involvement: Cody Rhodes, John Cena and The Rock.

It's a no-brainer that Edge will likely feature on the card in what will most definitely be his last Mania match. The Rated-R Superstar has already announced his intentions to retire later this year.

With Sami Zayn's inevitable breakup from The Bloodline coming, the former could end up being the most popular babyface among the fans. Both the "Honorary Uce" and Kevin Owens could finally dethrone The Usos at Mania.

Logan Paul could potentially have a match, and Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio is yet another rumored bout.

Bray Wyatt made his return to the Stamford-based company in October last year. This year will mark his first Mania in two years, last seen in 2021 where he was defeated by currently injured WWE legend Randy Orton.

Perhaps the most exciting bout on the match card is the rumored contest between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The People's Champion The Rock.

With Bloodline's history and the fact that this has been a dream match for a long time, both Reigns and Rock's main event could be the most commercially successful one for the global juggernaut company.

