“Been sick of the bloodline” - Wrestling world upset over The Usos retaining their title

The Usos defended their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The Brawling Brutes in the main event of this week's SmackDown.

The Brawling Brutes had a strong showing throughout the match. At one point, Ridge Holland showed off his brute strength by carrying both The Usos at the same time.

Jimmy and Jey got the upper hand after bringing the Super-kick party to the main event. Despite their strong efforts, the numbers game cost The Brutes the match. Not just The Usos but the rest of The Bloodline also played a major part in the match.

Sheamus tried his best to help his faction members, but he was taken out by Imperium. This outside interference distracted both Butch and Ridge Holland. Jimmy and Jey took advantage of it and hit a double super-kick, followed it with the One-D, and retained their titles.

Some members of the wrestling world were fed up with the faction always winning after some outside interference. They feel the outcome is highly predictable and the gimmick has gone stale and is boring.

4️⃣ ✭ Eddie (Riddle) Lee ✭ 4️⃣ @DefendTheStar47 @WWE It's always easy to win when it's 4 against 2 nothing has changed just another Rinse and Repeat match I'm so tired of it usos along with Reigns are FAKE champions nothing special about them @WWE It's always easy to win when it's 4 against 2 nothing has changed just another Rinse and Repeat match I'm so tired of it usos along with Reigns are FAKE champions nothing special about them

Bobby O'Brien @NashvilleBruins @WWE What a joke!!! The bloodline can’t win a clean match to save their lives.. the bloodline is a bunch of frauds and WWE creative is in limbo with this stupid overrated storyline. @WWE What a joke!!! The bloodline can’t win a clean match to save their lives.. the bloodline is a bunch of frauds and WWE creative is in limbo with this stupid overrated storyline.

Fans wondered when this schtick would end and demanded that the brothers drop their titles.

cynthia harrell @cynthia92484767 @WWE jesus when are they gone drop them titles its getting stale and boring now @WWE jesus when are they gone drop them titles its getting stale and boring now

Jake @Jake__412 @WWE Absolutely trash the usos need to loose their beyond boring at this point @WWE Absolutely trash the usos need to loose their beyond boring at this point

Some fans have said that they have boycotted WWE as according to them, there is nothing new, and a week after week The Bloodline emerge as the victors after getting help from the rest of the faction.

Kenneth Scrogham Jr @JrScrogham @WWE Me personally I'm done watching the WWE there's no longer Monday Night Raw or Smackdown it's just the bloodline so Paul or Triple H may have promised change but it is no change I've seen it all @WWE Me personally I'm done watching the WWE there's no longer Monday Night Raw or Smackdown it's just the bloodline so Paul or Triple H may have promised change but it is no change I've seen it all

The Tories Out @TheToriesOut @WWE I turned it off. I don't watch the Bloodline or anything Reigns related. All boring, predictable stuff. Same story, different week. 🥱🥱🥱🥱 @WWE I turned it off. I don't watch the Bloodline or anything Reigns related. All boring, predictable stuff. Same story, different week. 🥱🥱🥱🥱

Few did enjoy the segment and appreciated The Ones staying strong.

What is next for The Usos?

Earlier in the night, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns officially made Sami Zayn the Honorary Uce.

Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and Reigns were thrilled to have the former Intercontinental Champion as part of their team, but one member of the faction, Jey Uso was not on the same page.

As the weeks go by, we can expect the heat between Jey and Zayn to boil up and lead to a match between the two. But will that happen or can the two settle their differences and co-exist? Only time will tell.

Would you prefer Sami and Jey to work together or against each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far