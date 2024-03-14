The WWE Universe is worried about Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 40

With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, Seth Rollins is a busy man. The Showcase of the Immortals could potentially be the final battleground for The Messiah, as he attempts to do the impossible and take down The Bloodline. While it is a tall task, he will have his comrade, Cody Rhodes at his side. But with The Rock and Roman Reigns on his mind, Rollins seems to have forgotten a very important detail. A detail, the WWE Universe has taken the pleasure of reminding him of.

The detail being discussed just so happens to be Seth Rollins' challenger for WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre. With all his attention laser-focused on The Bloodline, Rollins has pretty much put The Scottish Psychopath to one side. Something, that McIntyre isn't too pleased about, having tried, on countless occasions, to remind Rollins that he is the real problem. Well, it seems to have reached a point where The WWE Universe agrees.

Responding to a poll posted on WWE's Instagram, the fans made an attempt to warn the World Heavyweight Champion about the real task at hand. After all, 73% of them believe Rollins is "biting off more than he can chew" with McIntyre.

The WWE Universe is worried about Seth Rollins

There can be no denying that Seth Rollins certainly has a lot on his plate for Philadelphia. If worrying over Cody Rhodes finishing his story against The Bloodline wasn't enough, the prospect of facing Drew McIntyre is an added problem. But, Rollins has dug this hole himself, and it's all on him to get out of it.

Drew McIntyre has not held back when it comes to dissing Seth Rollins

For weeks now, Drew McIntyre has been trying to get Seth Rollins to see reason. He is convinced that his WrestleMania 40 opponent is paying too much attention to Cody Rhodes' story and finishing off The Bloodline. To the point where he himself, as the No.1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, feels neglected.

He recently, tried once again to get under Rollins' skin, taking to TikTok to diss The Visionary. So, what did he have to say? Well, he suggested, given how little foresight Rollins seems to have with regards to both him and WrestleMania 40, maybe he should be called The Visionary instead. Furthermore, he once again reiterated his intentions to win the title and lead the RAW locker room the way it was meant to be led.

It would seem as though McIntyre is desperate to get Rollins' attention ahead of WrestleMania 40. And, while he did not fall victim to his opponent's taunts on RAW, it's only a matter of time before the "psychopath" in him finally comes out and snaps in the midst of all this negligence.

