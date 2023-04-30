"Their egos are so big" - Legend on Drew McIntyre possibly leaving WWE later this year (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently opened up about the rumors of Drew McIntyre possibly departing WWE later this year when his contract expires.

McIntyre hasn't appeared on WWE's programming since WrestleMania 39, where he failed to win the IC Championship. A few days after the event, it was reported that The Scottish Warrior hadn't agreed to a new contract with the promotion, which was due to expire in late 2023. It was also noted that McIntyre was frustrated with the money being offered and with his booking.

Though Drew McIntyre was drafted to RAW on this week's SmackDown, it doesn't mean he has signed an extension with WWE yet. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed the possible reason behind McIntyre's reluctance to remain with the promotion.

Mantell feels the former WWE Champion isn't in the same position as he was until a few years ago in the company when he was headlining many events. Dutch Mantell explained that every wrestler needs to be egoistic and believe they are better than others. He added if a wrestler doesn't possess such a mindset, it'll be difficult for them to make any inroads into the business.

"It was better years ago, and he (Drew McIntyre) wants to go back to that position because to be in wrestling, you need to have a big ego to get into it. You gotta say, 'I'm as good as anybody else. I can attract as many viewers or sell as many tickets. I work harder, I do this, I do that.' So if you don't think you're as good or better than others, then you don't belong in the wrestling business. Unless you got the ego from the mind and the heart, you just can't do it," said Dutch Mantell.

The former WWE manager thinks wrestlers, in general, have inflated egos as they think themselves to be superior to others in the business.

"If you go out and say 'Oh, I'm just lucky to be here,' well you're not gonna last long. When you get into a dressing room with these guys, say there are only three people in the room. Their egos are so big there's no room to move," added Dutch Mantell (9:08 - 10:11)

Check out the full video below:

EC3 thinks Drew McIntyre could leave for now, only to return later

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how Drew McIntyre could depart WWE, for now, to freshen up things. He added that The Scottish Warrior could return as a bigger star a few months or a year down the line and reclaim his position at the top of the card.

"He's still young; I think he's 37. So if he wants to, he can control his narrative, so to speak. Choose to go elsewhere, and then that door is probably gonna be wide open in six months to an year. He can Claymore Kick it back down. And instantly, you're fresh, you're hot, and you're on top once again. So maybe that's his way to the top where he belongs to take a leave for a little bit," said EC3.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts He’s a dark horse in this whole situation but with Drew McIntyre going to Raw? I absolutely think he’d be a great pick to be the first World Heavyweight Champion.



He carried the WWE through the pandemic era and he’d rise to the occasion getting to be champion in front of fans. He’s a dark horse in this whole situation but with Drew McIntyre going to Raw? I absolutely think he’d be a great pick to be the first World Heavyweight Champion. He carried the WWE through the pandemic era and he’d rise to the occasion getting to be champion in front of fans. https://t.co/MPdwl5bwth

If Drew McIntyre returns to WWE in the coming weeks, he could become a top contender for the newly-minted World Heavyweight Championship.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes