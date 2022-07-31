Theory's stunning win/loss record since winning Money in the Bank

Despite being the youngest Money in the Bank winner, Theory's string of luck in matches hasn't been as good since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. After falling to Lashley again at SummerSlam, the former United States Champion is now 0-8.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported the news following Theory's second-straight loss to the All-Mighty.

In addition to his two losses against Lashley, Theory has also lost in tag team action. He teamed up with the Alpha Academy against Lashley and Street Profits and lost. Theory also teamed up with Seth Rollins only to lose to the All-Mighty and Riddle.

His last loss before SummerSlam was again in tag action where he joined Sheamus against Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Those defeats wouldn't have meant as much if Theory had not taken the pin in those matches. Other losses include a disqualification loss to Madcap Moss and a countount loss to AJ Styles.

While these losses could be seen as a set back, they could also be used as a misdirection for a potential cash-in where WWE has booked contract winners similarly in the past.

Will he be successful when he finally cashes in on his contract? Sound off in the comment section below.

