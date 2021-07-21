"There are already some issues there" - WWE veteran on the possibility of Becky Lynch going to SmackDown

The recent speculation surrounding Becky Lynch's return sadly turned out to be a hoax. WWE didn't get 'The Man' back at Money in the Bank and the RAW after the pay-per-view.

Fans hoping for Becky Lynch to return during the closing stages of RAW were instead given a surprise title change. Nikki A.S.H. successfully cashed in her MITB contract. As reported earlier via Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo voiced his displeasure over not seeing Becky Lynch back on WWE TV.

Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 20, 2021

During the latest edition of Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer spoke about how roster shake-ups could affect WWE's relationship with its TV networks.

Russo addressed the story of networks being unhappy with WWE's recent track record. He also noted how RAW's women's division needs all the help it can get.

While Becky Lynch is widely expected to return to RAW, Vince Russo also brought up the possibility of the former women's champion jumping ship to SmackDown to be closer to Seth Rollins.

There's the big ratings pop: Vince Russo on Becky Lynch's WWE return

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

Russo alluded to potential issues between networks wanting particular big-name talents. Becky Lynch is inarguably the most prominent name on the female roster, and WWE is predictably taking its time with such a significant return.

The former WWE employee added that USA Network executives wouldn't be pleased if RAW loses Becky Lynch to the blue brand.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about Becky Lynch's future:

"Are they playing it safe? I promise you; they have pissed off these networks more than once. Like, I was reading a story today. We've got the big Becky Lynch return. There's the big rating pop. The first thing I'm thinking is, 'Where is she going?' Obviously, RAW needs all the help it can get. Bro, if she goes to SmackDown because Seth is on SmackDown. Bro, if I'm a USA Executive, I'll be like, 'Are you kidding me?' So you know, bro, there are already some issues there, to begin with."

Becky Lynch has dropped multiple teasers of her impending return, with all roads potentially leading to a triumphant comeback to RAW.

While WWE has a history of pulling off swerves, how would you book Becky Lynch's return to WWE programming? Jolt down your ideas in the comments section.

