"There was some beef" - Ex-WWE star details how real-life beef with Seth Rollins became an on-screen feud

WWE has often blurred the lines between fiction and reality while crafting storylines for the weekly product. Recently, Matt Riddle detailed how his past issues with Seth Rollins became an on-screen feud during a time of need.

The year 2022 was difficult for WWE, as the company was surrounded by controversy due to the allegations against Vince McMahon. Moreover, several notable names were out with injuries, and the titles were unified on the main roster by The Bloodline.

During an appearance on Niko Exxtra, Matt Riddle detailed how the company needed babyfaces after Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's injuries, which led to him feuding with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

"You know what happened was Cody [Rhodes] got hurt, and Edge just turned heel; we needed more babyfaces. So, they started a feud between me and Seth [Rollins] because we both needed opponents, and Randy [Orton] was hurt too. So, I didn't really have the RK-BRO thing going, and I already had my match with Roman [Reigns] at the time," said Riddle. (From 22:35 to 23:00)

He also stated that they buried the hatchet on their past issues and used it during their on-screen feud.

"Well, to be honest, everybody on the internet already thinks we [Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins] hate each other. There was some beef, but we squashed it. But then I was like, 'Dude, people think it's real! Why don't you [Seth Rollins] say something personal to me? Why don't you bring up like the fact that your wife left you and took your kids because you're a deadbeat or something like that? Why not? It'll be fire!"' said Riddle. (From 23:10 to 23:40)

Seth Rollins reportedly signed a new deal with WWE

After their feud, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins's respective careers took a drastic turn in the Stamford-based promotion. The Original Bro was eventually released from WWE.

Meanwhile, The Visionary became a major star on Monday Night RAW as the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and Cody Rhodes 'Shield' at WrestleMania XL against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

According to Fightful Select, the former World Heavyweight Champion has re-signed a multi-year deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The star is currently on a hiatus from weekly television.

According to Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins also had surgery after WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, and it will be interesting to see when the star returns to the promotion on WWE RAW.

