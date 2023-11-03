"There might be a return tomorrow at Crown Jewel" - Fans go wild as major WWE star expected to target Roman Reigns next

Most viewers of WWE programming know almost for a fact that LA Knight isn't walking out of Saudi Arabia as the new face of the company. As much as The Megastar and the fans want it, Roman Reigns is evidently invincible at this point, at least until The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2024.

But that is five months away. Even if The Tribal Chief sits on the bench for the rest of the year, there are two major premium live events prior to WrestleMania next year. This includes the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. The latter will be hosted for the first time in Australia.

It's hard to imagine the top champion of the promotion to be absent at the events as mentioned above. Based on what transpired over a month ago, fans are convinced that AJ Styles will target The Bloodline upon return.

The Phenomenal One will reportedly resurface on the November 10th episode of WWE SmackDown, and the viewers are already excited for the global star's comeback:

Is AJ Styles to go after The Head of the Table for a title match?

AJ Styles was written off from WWE TV on the September 22 episode of SmackDown after Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa decimated him backstage. He was then stretchered into an ambulance as Adam Pearce, John Cena, and The O.C. members Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Mia Yim checked on him.

AJ Styles on facing "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns was the first person AJ Styles stepped into the ring with upon the latter's WWE debut in 2016. The duo went on to have a standout rivalry a few months later. Many cite their feud as Roman's career-best pre-Bloodline era.

During an interview with the New York Post, Styles disclosed his interest in running it back. He added that the next chapter is seven years in the making:

“It’s definitely gotten to a point where he [Roman Reigns] and I have to get back in the ring,” Styles said. “It’s a long way from 2016. Things have changed. It would be nice to see that match come back around.”

The rivalry in 2016 culminated in an Extreme Rules match at the namesake event, with the involvement of The Usos and The Good Brothers. Roman Reigns emphatically defeated AJ Styles after a 22-minute slugfest with a mid-air spear.

