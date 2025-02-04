"There's a lot of haters" - Jey Uso issues blunt statement to critics following WWE Royal Rumble win

WWE's 38th annual Royal Rumble PLE is in the history books, and now The Road to WrestleMania 41 is picking up. Officials shocked the wrestling world on Saturday as Jey Uso was booked to win the main event, beating out other top contenders. Uso himself is growing tired of the criticism regarding his victory and has just issued an important statement to his supporters and detractors.

Main Event Jey stamped his ticket to WrestleMania Vegas by lasting 36:59 in the Men's Royal Rumble. The #20 entrant went 36:59 and eliminated #23 entrant John Cena to get the win. The finish was described by many as the most shocking Royal Rumble result ever. Uso is a fan-favorite superstar, and many celebrated the victory, but there was also immediate backlash and criticism aimed at the decision.

Uso has confirmed that he is not bothered by the naysayers. Speaking to Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today, Jey dismissed some of the negative chatter going around. He was asked how he's dealing with people who are "bummed out" over his Rumble win.

"That's them, Uce. That's them. That's your opinion. You don't strap my boots every week. You're not on the road every week. All the bumps, handshakes, the side stepping no one sees. Early flights and rental cars. We're not traveling with security guards. I'm in the trenches like everybody else," Uso said.

Jey Uso continued:

"I don't pay no mind to that. I don't need any of that. I'm just going to focus [forward], tunnel vision. Either hop on the train or get off the train. There are a lot of haters out there, Uce. They talk it because they can't walk it. I'm excited. I'm all positive. I never thought I would be at this level. Now I'm here and I got places to go. Yeet," Uso said. [H/T to Fightful]

Saturday's PLE marked Jey's fourth 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. He first competed in 2012, and then he worked the match in 2014 and 2024. Last year's Rumble was Jey's first since breaking away from The Bloodline to do his own singles run.

Updated WWE RAW lineup for tonight

WWE will air tonight's live RAW episode from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. Below is the updated lineup:

Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will appear

Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair will appear

Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY Elimination Chamber Qualifier: CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn

CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn Royal Rumble fallout on The Road to WrestleMania 41

Several additional superstars are booked to appear tonight. WWE and the arena have the following names listed: Gunther, Penta, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, and Seth Rollins. The advertised dark main event features SmackDown stars: WWE Tag Team Champions DIY defending against The Motor City Machine Guns.

