  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley
  • "There's no one better at this than you" - Triple H consoles Rhea Ripley as she breaks down into tears ahead of major WWE match

"There's no one better at this than you" - Triple H consoles Rhea Ripley as she breaks down into tears ahead of major WWE match

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:46 GMT
WWE boss Triple H and former Women
WWE boss Triple H (left) and former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley (right) (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Triple H and Rhea Ripley were two of the main figures on Netflix's newest series, WWE: Unreal, which premiered on Tuesday and offered behind-the-scenes footage from the writing and production of matches.

Ad

The Game had a backstage segment with The Eradicator before the latter's Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair and then champion IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Before her entrance, Ripley was quite nervous and broke down into tears, with Triple H having a chat with her and trying to calm her down.

"Breathe rockstar, you got this shit. Stop getting in your own head. Just do what you do. I'll tell you now, there's nobody better at this than you. Just do what you do. Breathe. Have fun," the WWE boss told The Eradicator.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the video below:

Ad

This chat with Triple H helped calm Rhea Ripley, who performed well at Mania but failed to reclaim the Women's World Championship.

Rhea Ripley says unexpected things can happen during a storyline in WWE

Even though pro wrestling is based on scripted promos and segments in the ring and backstage, things can change even in the last minute, if the creative team wants to add new angles to the storyline or completely change it.

Ad

During an interview with E! News ahead of WWE: Unreal's premiere, the former World Champion said that wrestlers always needed to be prepared, as changes could happen at any time.

"Things can change on the fly. They happen all the time, which then leads to the people in the ring having to do something else—live on television—no help, no nothing. Things do go wrong. So you're always stressed going out there, but you try not to think about those things," Rhea Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley will be in action this weekend at SummerSlam, as she will take on IYO SKY and reigning champion Naomi in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications