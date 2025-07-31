"There's no one better at this than you" - Triple H consoles Rhea Ripley as she breaks down into tears ahead of major WWE match

Triple H and Rhea Ripley were two of the main figures on Netflix's newest series, WWE: Unreal, which premiered on Tuesday and offered behind-the-scenes footage from the writing and production of matches.The Game had a backstage segment with The Eradicator before the latter's Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair and then champion IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.Before her entrance, Ripley was quite nervous and broke down into tears, with Triple H having a chat with her and trying to calm her down.&quot;Breathe rockstar, you got this shit. Stop getting in your own head. Just do what you do. I'll tell you now, there's nobody better at this than you. Just do what you do. Breathe. Have fun,&quot; the WWE boss told The Eradicator.Check out the video below:This chat with Triple H helped calm Rhea Ripley, who performed well at Mania but failed to reclaim the Women's World Championship.Rhea Ripley says unexpected things can happen during a storyline in WWEEven though pro wrestling is based on scripted promos and segments in the ring and backstage, things can change even in the last minute, if the creative team wants to add new angles to the storyline or completely change it.During an interview with E! News ahead of WWE: Unreal's premiere, the former World Champion said that wrestlers always needed to be prepared, as changes could happen at any time.&quot;Things can change on the fly. They happen all the time, which then leads to the people in the ring having to do something else—live on television—no help, no nothing. Things do go wrong. So you're always stressed going out there, but you try not to think about those things,&quot; Rhea Ripley said.Rhea Ripley will be in action this weekend at SummerSlam, as she will take on IYO SKY and reigning champion Naomi in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship.