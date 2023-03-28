"There's plenty of money out there for us" - Nick Khan claims WWE is in a good position ahead of media rights negotiations

WWE CEO Nick Khan seems confident heading into the promotion's upcoming media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.

The company is getting set for its biggest weekend of the year. WrestleMania 39 will take place in Los Angeles and the card will be stacked for the premium live event. The buzz surrounding this year's WrestleMania is off the charts, with the promotion providing fans with several massive matches to be excited about this weekend.

Speaking to Sports Business Journal, WWE's CEO discussed the company's position ahead of the upcoming media rights negotiations and said that the discussions will likely begin in the middle of the year.

“If you look at the ratings and relevancy of our product, we like to think we’re in a good position. We look to get into the heat of the conversation first with our incumbents by the middle of the year or so. Depending on the timing and how strategic alternatives shake out, it will be either be middle of the year getting hot and heavy, or sometime shortly thereafter," said Nick Khan.

Khan is confident that there will be plenty of money available for the company during the upcoming negotiations.

"We believe there’s plenty of money out there for us," added Nick Khan.

Classic Catch @ClassicCatch84 Here’s Nick Khan on CNBC discussing the time frame of a potential sale, saying it would be “quick…maybe three months?” #WWE Here’s Nick Khan on CNBC discussing the time frame of a potential sale, saying it would be “quick…maybe three months?” #WWE https://t.co/e1LbQtJAyI

Former WWE writer Vince Russo questions Nick Khan talking down to AEW President Tony Khan

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that it was beneath the CEO to mock AEW President Tony Khan.

He referred to Tony Khan as a "kid" in a recent podcast with The Ringer's Bill Simmons. Nick was respectful of Tony's father, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, but was seemingly dismissive of his son.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Vince claimed that it was beneath the WWE CEO to go after the founder of All Elite Wrestling.

"I don't know why Nick Khan would do that bro. Like that just seems to me, in the position that he's in, it's just kinda so beneath him. Nobody has more fun with Tony Khan than I do, but I am not beneath that. Nick Khan seems to be beneath that. I can't see Vince McMahon acknowledging Tony Khan that way, I don't think Vince would ever do that. I don't know, I don't believe they are a threat to the WWE or anything like that. I just don't know why Nick Khan would go there." [3:05 - 3:55]

You can check out the entire video below:

WWE is set to have a huge year in 2023. The company continues to expand its reach by hosting premium live events around the world and will look to capitalize on the momentum during the media rights negotiations.

Which company would you like to see purchase WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes