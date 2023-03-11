Three former champions to return to the company, Hall of Famer readying retirement - 7 WWE Superstars who could be part of Backlash in Puerto Rico

WWE recently issued a big-time announcement with several major implications. The Backlash 2023 event was officially confirmed to be taking place, specifically on May 6th, less than two months after the release of this list.

Not only does this confirm the end of the WrestleMania Backlash branding, but the event is to be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This will be the first major Premium Live Event to air from Puerto Rico since WWE New Year's Revolution 2005.

As if that news wasn't exciting enough, megastar and three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny will be the host for the event. Bunny has previously competed in a WWE ring at WrestleMania and participated in the Royal Rumble Match.

No matches have been announced for the big Premium Live Event, but there are a handful of WWE Superstars past and present who could appear on the card. The stars could make sense due to their heritage, their current hometown, or simply due to the direction their career is heading. Who could appear at Backlash in Puerto Rico?

Below are seven WWE superstars who could be part of Backlash in Puerto Rico.

#7. Damian Priest has been pushing for this event

Damian Priest

Damian Priest is a Puerto Rican superstar. He was born in New York but raised in Dorado. The talented big man is a former NXT North American Champion and a former United States Champion.

Earlier this year, The Punishment of The Judgment Day revealed there had been conversations regarding a Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. Given his heritage, connection to Bad Bunny, and interest in the event, Damian should absolutely be on the card.

Priest could be in a big role on the upcoming Premium Live Event. The big man could potentially challenge the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns or even challenge for the coveted United States Championship at the big event in Puerto Rico.

#6. Zelina Vega is of Puerto Rican descent

Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega is a proud Puerto Rican American. She's been with WWE for several years now, excluding a brief absence following a dispute with the promotion. Vega has been successful as a manager, having led superstars to title victories. She's also a former Women's Tag Team Champion and Queen's Crown winner.

The former Queen of WWE is currently part of the Legado del Fantasma faction alongside Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquine Wilde. She doesn't have a major story going at the moment, although she could potentially get involved in Santos' issues with The Judgment Day.

If Vega does compete at the show, she could potentially challenge Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It would likely mean a lot to her both personally and professionally to have such a major match at a Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico.

#5. Edge could be on his farewell tour

Edge is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history. The legend has won numerous championships, but ultimately retired in 2011 following a severe neck injury. He made an inspirational return in 2020.

The Rated R Superstar was in the main event of WWE's first-ever pay-per-view in Puerto Rico at New Year's Evil 2005. He was in an Elimination Chamber Match that also featured Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, Chris Jericho, & Chris Benoit.

Unfortunately, the Hall of Famer may be ending his wrestling career this year. He revealed his plans to retire in Toronto following a show last year. If Edge intends to follow through with those plans, he may work the Backlash show to compete in Puerto Rico for one final time.

#4. Carlito & #3. Primo & #2. Epico, The Colons could return to WWE

Three former champions could return to WWE by the time Backlash rolls around. More specifically, Primo, Epico, and Carlito, members of the Colon wrestling family, could return to action. All three are former champions in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Carlito is a former United States and Intercontinental Champion. He's also a former tag team champion, having held the gold with his brother Primo. The talented Primo Colon also held the WWE Tag Team Titles alongside their cousin Epico.

Former United States Champion Carlito was rumored to be returning following an appearance at the 2021 Royal Rumble and on the following RAW, but it never materialized. All three talented superstars are still young enough for one more run with the company. Where better to do so than in Puerto Rico?

#1. Logan Paul lives in Puerto Rico

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul is a lightning rod for controversy. The WWE Superstar is also a professional podcaster, YouTuber, actor, and amateur boxer. He first signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment last year.

The Maverick would be a good fit for the event. The famous podcaster was born in Ohio, but he now has a home in Puerto Rico. While there was some controversy regarding his stay there, it'd still make sense for him to appear.

Paul is set to fight Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. The two could then go on to have a rematch at Backlash. There's also a chance that he and Bad Bunny could have some sort of altercation following their public issues last year.

