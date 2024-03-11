"There's probably an NDA there" - Triple H was involved with 37-year-old former WWE female superstar, claims ex-champion

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback claimed "something went down" between WWE CCO Triple H and former Divas Champion Kaitlyn.

The 37-year-old former superstar joined the Stamford-based company in 2010 and was a contestant on the third season of NXT. Over the next four years, she became one of the top female superstars on the main roster, holding the Divas Title for 153 days in 2013. However, she left the promotion and retired the following year. Kaitlyn made a few sporadic appearances in WWE in 2018 and 2019. She even competed in the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018.

Speaking on his Ryback Show, The Big Guy claimed sources told him that "something went down" between Kaitlyn and Triple H before she departed from WWE a decade ago. He stated that the former Divas Champion might have signed an NDA, preventing her from telling the alleged story.

"There is a story there. There's probably an NDA there. Kaitlyn's responsibility to f***ing tell that story not mine. But I have it on close accord from people that came and told me with things that were directly involved with her that something went down between her and Hunter. And I'm not gonna be, use your f***ing brains though people with everything. And then she leaves the company almost immediately after. Do you think that's a f***ing coincidence?" Ryback said.

The former Intercontinental Champion added:

"Hey, maybe she did have something going on with all of it but I would love to find out if there's a f***ing NDA with that and an abuse, not because... Hey, people cheat on their spouses. I'm not, whatever people f***ing do in their lives is their business, right? But if you have a f***ing company and you're abusing power and NDAs are involved and you're f***ing affecting people's livelihoods and careers, f*** you with this." [53:36 - 54:23]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Ryback thinks Triple H will leave WWE soon

The Game joined WWE in the mid-1990s as an in-ring competitor. Vince McMahon's son-in-law later held several executive positions in the Stamford-based company. In 2022, he became Chief Content Officer after Vince had initially retired.

With Vince being sued for alleged sexual abuse and sex trafficking, Ryback claimed Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, knew about the former chairman's behavior. Hence, the former Intercontinental Champion believes The Game's time in the company is limited under TKO's new leadership.

"I think that it's almost like they're grooming whoever is gonna take over is probably in training as we speak with this to take over his spot. That is my belief with all of this. And that his time there is limited. Now, when that comes? I don't know. But I think it's gonna depend on what... Hey, maybe I'm wrong. Maybe they somehow cover up all the Vince stuff, this stuff goes away and they just stay," he said on The Ryback show.

During the same episode, Ryback revealed he would be willing to negotiate a comeback to WWE if Triple H and everyone else associated with Vince left. The Big Guy left the company in 2016.

