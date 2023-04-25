"There's zero continuity" – Vince Russo comments on former champion's disappearance from RAW; criticizes 37-year-old star (Exclusive)

Pro wrestling veteran Vince Russo has commented on Baron Corbin being absent from WWE RAW this week and Mustafa Ali celebrating at ringside after his victory.

The former United States Champion was often involved in backstage segments on the red brand, but he was nowhere to be seen on this week's show. He's currently not part of any significant storylines, angles or feuds. Meanwhile, the former RETRIBUTION leader collided with Chad Gable. Ali emerged victorious in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, which doesn't happen often.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out the lack of continuity on RAW by bringing up Baron Corbin's disappearance. He also mentioned how he was left confused by Mustafa Ali's celebration.

"Bro you know what's funny now? I guess Baron Corbin is out of the rotation now. Remember he was showing off like every week? Okay, well Corbin's gone now. There's zero continuity. And then the stuff they concentrate on like Ali running around the ring with a victory like he did with Dolph four weeks ago. What does it mean? Am I tuning in next week to watch Ali running around the ring?" said Vince Russo. (1:00:40-1:01:20)

Vince Russo says he'd like to see a program between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam

The Tribal Chief is still the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after successfully defending the title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. His next title defense will be at Night of Champions on May 27th, but it's unlikely that he'll lose the title that soon.

Vince Russo stated that Roman Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa could be the one to dethrone him.

"I'd rather it be Solo, claiming he's the new Head of the Table or some jazz like that, I don't know."

At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, the day that Roman Reigns hits 1000 days as Universal Champion, a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned. This was announced by Triple H on RAW this week.

Would you like to see a match between Roman and Solo? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes