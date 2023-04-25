Former WWE employee picks 30-year-old rookie as Roman Reigns' opponent for SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a possible opponent for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

For almost three years, Reigns has held on to the top spot in WWE. During a historic title reign spanning 967 days, The Tribal Chief has decimated and laid waste to any star that stepped up to him.

Roman Reigns even smashed Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, leading to fans questioning who could be the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he would be okay with a program between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa by the time SummerSlam rolls around. He detailed that The Enforcer could try to dethrone Reigns and claim to be the new Head of the Table.

"I'd rather it be Solo, claiming he's the new Head of the Table or some jazz like that, I don't know."

Russo also joked that Solo could have an animated version of The Wiseman as his mouthpiece. He felt that the 30-year-old hardly spoke and could use a manager.

"Roman can have the real Paul Heyman, and Solo can have the animated Paul Heyman. Make him a cartoon character and let him go out there, which would be awesome." [From 32:20 - 32:55]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of RAW here.

Vince Russo feels that WWE could be punishing Roman Reigns

This week on the red brand, Triple H announced the new WWE Heavyweight Championship and declared that the winner would be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

The veteran felt that this was all a ruse by WWE to punish the Tribal Chief. During the discussion on Legion of RAW, he detailed that the company could be reprimanding their top champion for wanting some time off to stay with his family.

"Honestly, any good employer [sic] would say, ‘My God, the job you’ve done for us for the last three years, yes.' But that’s what any normal employer [sic] would say, not the WWE, they would punish you for wanting time off to be with your family."

Russo felt that Roman Reigns asking for time off could have been construed as blackmail and led WWE to introduce a new belt.

Do you agree with Russo's comments? What are your thoughts on Roman vs. Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes