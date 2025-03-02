"There were some signs" - WWE RAW star makes bold claim about John Cena's heel turn

A popular WWE RAW star claimed on social media today that there were some signs in the past about John Cena potentially turning heel. The Cenation Leader shocked the wrestling world by aligning with The Rock at the conclusion of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 last night.

Ad

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE last night in Toronto, Canada. As a result of the victory, Cena will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare refused to give The Rock his soul last night at Elimination Chamber, but Cena obliged. The 47-year-old hit Rhodes with a low blow and shockingly decided to form an alliance with The Rock and popular musician Travis Scott.

Ad

Trending

Natalya took to social media today to claim that she saw some signs that Cena was going to be a heel in the past. The veteran referenced their time together on the Total Divas reality show, and you can check out her message in the post below.

"I lived through 100 episodes of Total Divas, there were some signs. But not like this," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Natalya competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match last month but came up short. She was not in action at Elimination Chamber last night.

Ex-WWE employee claims John Cena gave up "millions" to turn heel

Jonathan Coachman recently claimed that John Cena sacrificed a lot to make his heel turn possible at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Coachman noted that Cena likely gave up a ton of money in merchandise sales to turn heel during his retirement tour. The veteran has been a babyface for the majority of his career, which made his decision to turn heel last night surprising for many fans.

Ad

"Understand everybody is watching right now that Cena probably just gave up millions of dollars to do this. At least, millions of dollars to do this," he said. [39:43 - 39:56]

You can check out Coachman's comments in the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair fired shots at John Cena following his heel turn last night at Elimination Chamber. Only time will tell if Cena can dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.