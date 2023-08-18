"These guys don't care about the money" - Former WWE personality on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a potential MMA match between business magnates Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk got the fans buzzing after he challenged Zuckerberg to a match inside the Octagon following his acquisition of Twitter, now known as X. The Facebook CEO was quick to accept the challenge, which instantly became the talk of the town. UFC President Dana White also revealed that the two weren't joking and were serious about stepping inside the cage for a fight of a lifetime.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer mentioned that he's always been fascinated by celebrity boxing matches. However, he explained that most of those contests derive from the celebrity's necessity to make money.

"You know what I love about this? I always used to be a mark for celebrity boxing. But the only problem with that you never knew if it was a work because everybody involved was at a stage in their lives where they needed the money. I remember when Joey Buttafuoco fought Chyna. It was always that type of celebrity who needed the cash. So it was a great concept, but you never knew if it was a work or whatever," said Russo.

Vince Russo added that in the case of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the two were so rich that making money was the least of their concerns. The WWE veteran added that this is why the two would not hold back and give it their all in the cage.

"Bro, with these two guys [Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg], the beauty of it is that money has got nothing to do with it. So you know 100% this is gonna be a shoot. These guys don't care about the money. And I think it's awesome, both of these guys love MMA, they are working out with world-renowned trainers; I think this would be awesome," added Russo. [1:32 - 2:34]

Vince Russo is unhappy with Nick Aldis being hired as a producer by WWE

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo blasted WWE for reportedly bringing in Nick Aldis as a producer despite his in-ring capabilities. Russo added that the promotion was making the hiring out of "spite."

"Now I'm reading you wanna bring him in as an agent and not as a wrestler. That's almost like to spite him. Whether you like the guy or not, he looks like a fricking million bucks. Like seriously. And you wanna bring him as an agent? That's all testing, they are gonna test and see if he wants to come in as an agent, and if he doesn't wanna come in as an agent, 'oh now we know, he's difficult to work with.' Those are just the games they play. Look at Nick Aldis and look at the way he represents himself and then look at the 90% of the roster," Vince Russo.

The former NWA World Champion has reportedly been present on recent episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown, trying out as a producer.

