Vince Russo says WWE was reportedly making new hiring out of "spite" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not pleased with WWE potentially hiring Nick Aldis as a producer and not as a wrestler despite him being just 36 years old.

Over the last few days, it has been reported that Aldis has been present at TV tapings, including at this week's RAW, to try out for a producer's role in WWE. However, many fans think Nick Aldis is too talented and still in the prime of his career to be hired in a backstage role. He has worked for several promotions like IMPACT Wrestling and NWA in the last, proving his mettle as a top star.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that WWE was bringing in Aldis as a producer and not as an in-ring talent out of "spite." He added that the former NWA Champion still looked like a "million bucks" inside the ring.

Furthermore, the wrestling legend added that Nick Aldis carried himself in such a great way that 90% of the global juggernaut's roster would pale in comparison.

"Now I'm reading you wanna bring him in as an agent and not as a wrestler. That's almost like to spite him. Whether you like the guy or not, he looks like a fricking million bucks. Like seriously. And you wanna bring him as an agent? That's all testing, they are gonna test and see if he wants to come in as an agent, and if he doesn't wanna come in as an agent, 'oh now we know, he's difficult to work with.' Those are just the games they play. Look at Nick Aldis and look at the way he represents himself and then look at the 90% of the roster," Vince Russo. [3:00 - 3:38]

Nick Aldis comments on his WWE status

On his recent appearance on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Nick Aldis was asked if he was set to join WWE soon as a backstage producer and agent. However, the former IMPACT Wrestling Champion refused to deny or confirm the rumors.

"[Can you deny or confirm rumors that you might be going to WWE as an agent or producer? Or are you in talks?] I cannot confirm or deny [laughs]," Nick Aldis said.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Aldis, as he could be a great asset for the promotion as an agent due to his years of experience in the biz.

