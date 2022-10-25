"These guys got screwed bad by the previous regime" - Freddie Prinze Jr. on current WWE RAW Superstars

Former WWE writer & Hollywood star Freddie Prinze Jr. recently opened up about Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's return to the Stamford-based company.

In 2020, WWE released Anderson and Gallows (aka The O.C) from their contracts after they spent nearly four years in the company as a tag team. Over the next two years, they wrestled in various promotions as The Good Brothers, including IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and NJPW. However, earlier this month, the former RAW Tag Team Champions returned to the red brand to reunite with their former O.C teammate AJ Styles.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. addressed the Gallows and Anderson's return to the company. He claimed that the two superstars "got screwed bad by the previous regime."

"These guys [Gallows and Anderson] got screwed bad by the previous regime at WWE and were asked, 'Sit tight, we're gonna take care of you guys. We're gonna give you that sweet contract.' And then they were just released and felt very lied to. That's not inside stuff. I think Karl or Luke, one of them actually spoke about it," he said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Booker T is also glad to see The O.C back in WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. was not the only person who was happy to see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson back in the Stamford-based company. Hall of Famer Booker T also stated that he is glad the two superstars made their comeback to reunite with AJ Styles.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T dubbed Gallows and Anderson "soldiers," comparing them to Sami Zayn. He also pointed out that their return could help the tag team division.

"So my thing is when you got guys like Gallows and Anderson, good tag team, known for being tag team specialists, you could use those guys. I'm glad to see them back in the WWE as well as being back a part of that club [The O.C.] with AJ Styles as well because that right there [Bullet Club] is also known to be an act perhaps that's going to go down in today's wrestling factions as perhaps one of the greatest," said Booker T. [1:04:25-1:05:00]

