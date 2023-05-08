"They cookin his a**" - Fans react to potential dissension in The Bloodline following hilarious roast of Solo Sikoa

Fans reacted to potential dissension in The Bloodline following Usos' hilarious roast of Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Ever since their inception a couple of years ago, the group led by Roman Reigns has looked unstoppable.

However, after The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the group has had its fair share of problems. Roman has stopped communicating with The Usos and even Solo has teased turning on his brothers on multiple occasions.

In the midst of this turmoil, a clip of The Usos has been doing the rounds on social media that shows them making fun of Solo Sikoa's attire.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 This is why Solo Sikoa is ready to beat The Uso’s asses This is why Solo Sikoa is ready to beat The Uso’s asses 😂😂 https://t.co/dpFYyl6uJs

Fans jokingly reacted that this clip is the reason Solo has been unhappy with The Usos in recent weeks.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fan reacts to The Usos roasting Solo Sikoa

B-Ste @Th4N3wBlk @TheEnemiesPE3 “Sometimes his feet hurt and don wanna say nuthin” 🤣 @TheEnemiesPE3 “Sometimes his feet hurt and don wanna say nuthin” 🤣

Edward knight @rohngotti225 @TheEnemiesPE3 The wwe better not go with the little brother turning oh his brothers for Roman that would be the worst storyline ever @TheEnemiesPE3 The wwe better not go with the little brother turning oh his brothers for Roman that would be the worst storyline ever

Another fan asked for The Usos to turn babyface.

Another fan said that it was the rule for the older brothers to pick on the younger brother.

Onenutt Rich 🇺🇲🇵🇷🏴‍☠️ @Outlaw231322 @TheEnemiesPE3 Older brother got to pick on the baby bro it's the written rule @TheEnemiesPE3 Older brother got to pick on the baby bro it's the written rule

One fan said that Matt Riddle will be looking for payback after the comment about his feet.

Damian Priest says The Judgment Day is ready to take on The Bloodline

While Bloodline has been dominating SmackDown for the past few years, Judgment Day has been doing the same on RAW since their inception. These two factions have grown to become two of the most dangerous factions in WWE history.

Hence, it is only a matter of time before these two groups clash. Although the two factions are still on separate brands following the 2023 draft, a clash may not be impossible to take place. According to a member of The Judgment Day, the group is ready to take on The Bloodline.

Speaking to Steve Fall, Damian Priest said that his group is ready to go toe-to-toe with the most dominant faction in WWE history.

"Absolutely, I mean The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW. The Bloodline, I'll give them their due, they've run SmackDown. Put us together and that's dynamic, this is magic... I've been wanting this for a long time and I'm not shy about it but where Roman [Reigns] at?" said Priest. [From 1:22 to 1:42]

A clash between these two groups will be interesting. However, it seems unlikely given the current dissension among Roman Reigns' faction at the moment.

Do you want to see these two factions clash? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes